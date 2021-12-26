Hornets forwards Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington enter health and safety protocols

Pair will miss Monday's game against Houston

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets were happy to be home after a long, tough road trip that ended with a big win over Denver on Thursday.

But on Sunday the team had to place forwards Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols.

They have been ruled out for Monday's home game against Houston.

Guard Cody Martin remains in the protocol as well.

Covid weird — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) December 26, 2021

The protocols require players to be sidelined at least 10 days or record two negative tests in a 24-hour period before resuming basketball activities.

The team just weathered a stretch without a handful of players due to the protocol, including starting guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

Bridges is having a career year, averaging 19.7 points per game.