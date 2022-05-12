Hornets fall to Clippers 119-117 in final seconds

Charlotte led late in the fourth quarter but a back-and-forth game went Los Angeles's way Monday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points and the Charlotte Hornets had a huge second half but they were bested by the Los Angeles Clippers in the closing moments of Monday's game.

Kawhi Leonard broke a 117-117 tie off a jump shot with one second left in regulation and went on to win 119-117. Charlotte's big second half jolted a team that seemed to be on their way to another routine loss after the first two quarters.

The Clippers brought a squad to Charlotte featuring key players that had been injured for many games prior. Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard returned after missing games for a few weeks. Los Angeles was without Norman Powell on Monday, however.

The game was close early on with Los Angeles holding a 28-26 lead after the first quarter. Charlotte only led once during the period, though.

Los Angeles distanced themselves from the Hornets in the second quarter with efficient scoring from the team as Charlotte faltered on several 3-point and free throw attempts.

The Clippers led 63-54 at halftime and seemed to be in a position to take this non-conference matchup until the Hornets pulled off an 18-8 lead that gave them the lead to begin the third quarter. Scores from Oubre and Terry Rozier helped make the comeback possible.

Charlotte pulled ahead by as much as 9 points thanks to a 12-0 run that made the score 80-71. That run was answered by a 9-0 run from the Clippers that tied the game up.

The Hornets bounced back, though, and closed the quarter with a 90-84 lead inflated by a 36-point third quarter from Charlotte.

The lead was traded back and forth in the fourth quarter with Los Angeles by as much as eight during the final period. Charlotte stayed in the game, though, and regained the lead with just over a minute to play with a Rozier jumper.

Los Angeles tied the game with a shot from Leonard with 30 seconds left, leaving the Hornets with another chance to go out in front.

Jalen McDaniels missed a shot with just over 20 seconds left, paving the way for Leonard to put in the final points to secure the win for the Clippers.

The Hornets fall to 7-17 on the season with the loss. The Clippers improve to 14-11 with the win.