LaJoie kicking with the stars in inaugural Kickball Klassic'

Cabarrus County native will host October kickball tournament to benefit several local charities

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — NASCAR driver and Cabarrus County native Corey LaJoie is making sure to use the next race in Charlotte to help several good causes.

LaJoie is holding his first ever "Kickball Klassic" on Wednesday, Oct. 6 in Kannapolis, ahead of that weekend's ROVAL race on WCNC Charlotte.

Beneficiaries include the YMCA, Built and Samaritan's Feet.

The tournament will begin at Noon and include a 6 p.m. celebrity game that will feature big-name NASCAR driver, other athletes and entertainers.

"Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano," LaJoie said. "Probably 22 guys signed up. Comedian John Crist is playing. Former Hornet Marvin Williams. We've got a wide range of guys playing. That celebrity game is going to be crazy."

Tickets are still available.

$10 tickets on sale now.

The tournament will be held at Atrium Health Ballpark in downtown Kannapolis, home of the minor league Cannon Ballers.

"I'm really excited about the tournament," LaJoie said. "Sixteen to 18 local teams fighting for bragging rights and a trophy."