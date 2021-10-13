Local high school girls visit NASCAR Technical Institute

100 girls got the chance to participate in the pit crew, and meet successful women in motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Girls from several local high schools got an up-close look at jobs in the motorsports on Wednesday at NASCAR's Technical Institute.

More than 100 girls learned about educational and career opportunities in skilled trades, in a day geared towards stock car racing.

The girls participated in pit crew, engine teardown and fabrication demonstrations.

High schools in Lake Norman, Davie County, Kannapolis, Maiden and Cameron were represented.

The event was a joint effort between Universal Technical Institute and Ignite Worldwide, which encourages girls to pursue STEM careers.

The girls got to see examples of successful women in the motorsports and transportation industries.

Panelists included Madison Conrad, a powertrain reliability specialist at Roush Yates Engines, as well as Qadeera Thrash, a maintenance supervisor for Penske Truck Leasing.