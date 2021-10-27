Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward led Hornets past Magic

The Hornets, now 4-1, head to Miami Friday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Miles Bridges scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 24 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Orlando Magic 120-111 for their fourth win in five games.

Bridges hit a 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining to put the game away for the Hornets. Charlotte's only loss of the season came in overtime against Boston.

Cole Anthony led Orlando with 24 points and six assists. Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic.