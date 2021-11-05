Carolina Panthers launch subscription wine club

The subscription club and wine brand were developed in partnership with Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga, California, Napa Valley.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced the launch of “The Inner Circle” a wine subscription service featuring the team and the Carolinas.

The subscription club and wine brand were developed in partnership with Fairwinds Estate Winery in Calistoga, California, Napa Valley.

According to a news release, each bottle will tell the story of an aspect of the team or honor unique qualities, culture, traditions or locations of the Carolinas. A portion of sales generated from the memberships will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities to serve the needs of communities across the Carolinas.

“We’re excited to partner with Fairwinds Estate Winery to bring the Prowling Vineyards Napa Valley wine club to life,” Tom Glick, President of the Carolina Panthers, said. “This club allows our fans to show their Panthers pride in a unique way, enjoy distinctive, high-quality wines, and play a part in supporting Panthers Charities all at the same time.”

The first 3 wines of the inaugural shipment will include:

One Carolina : A Napa Valley red Bordeaux blend.

A Napa Valley red Bordeaux blend. Cat’s Eye : An elegant and approachable Napa Valley Chardonnay.

An elegant and approachable Napa Valley Chardonnay. Sweet Caroline : A Napa Valley sparkling Blanc de Blancs made in the traditional champagne method.

“I attended high school and worked in the Carolinas in my first years out of college," Brandon Chaney, Proprietor and CEO of Fairwinds Estate Winery, said. “The Carolinas have a special place in my heart, and I am truly honored to make these handcrafted Napa Valley wines for the Panthers and celebrate such a special team, people and place.”

For more information and to apply for membership, visit www.prowlingvineyards.com.

