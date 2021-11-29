X-ray on Christian McCaffrey's ankle negative, Rhule says

Christian McCaffrey will undergo an MRI to diagnose the severity of the ankle injury he suffered in a 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will undergo an MRI for further evaluation after X-rays on his ankle were negative, head coach Matt Rhule said Monday.

McCaffrey was injured in the first half of Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins and did not return to the game. Rhule said he believes McCaffrey's injury isn't serious but the MRI will paint a clearer picture.

The Panthers are heading into the bye week with two straight losses that dropped them to 5-7 and outside the playoffs in the NFC. McCaffrey would have two weeks to heal up before the Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. McCaffrey was seen in a walking boot after the game.

Rhule said Monday that he thought McCaffrey had a chance to play in the second half after his ankled was taped by the team's training staff. McCaffrey missed five games earlier this season with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Houston Texans.

