Panthers LB gets speeding ticket, shows up to training camp in helmet

Denzel Perryman showed up to his first training camp for Carolina with a speeding ticket in hand.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Every NFL team wants to get faster and the Carolina Panthers are no exception; however, that speed is usually limited to the field.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman, who is entering his first season with Carolina, was welcomed to South Carolina the hard way. While driving to training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, Perryman said he got a speeding ticket. He was clocked going 91, but Perry insisted they have it wrong.

"I was going the speed limit," Perryman told reporters with a smile. "This is how my morning started off."

All things considered, Perryman appeared to be in a good mood when discussing the incident. And he did get out of his car while wearing his helmet, so quite the way to make a first impression with his new team.

Panthers players and coaches will arrive Tuesday for training camp before practice begins Wednesday. Among the first players to arrive was offensive tackle Taylor Moton, who recently signed a contract extension. He said the deal was finished just minutes before the deadline.

"It was a whirlwind of a day but I'm just happy they got it done," Moton said.

As for what he'll do with the money, Moton said he bought some land in Steele Creek and plans to build a house.

