Mayo Bowl Trophy T-shirts raise $31,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank

The apparel was created after Wisconsin accidentally broke the Mayo Bowl Trophy

Turning mayo in to money.

That's what the Charlotte Sports Foundation did after Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz accidentally smashed the first-ever Mayo Bowl trophy while celebrating the victory in the locker room.

The foundation quickly made shirts depicting the trophy pieced back together with a bottle of Duke's Mayonnaise at the top.

They sold 1,473 shirts over two weeks, raising over $31,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

Proceeds from the Duke's Mayo Ambassador shirt sale over the summer contributed as well.

The total also includes over 100 cash donations.

“The 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl was a tremendous event held under unprecedented circumstances," said foundation executive director Danny Morrison. "This t-shirt sale was a great way to acknowledge the uniqueness of the game in a positive way while making an impact on hunger in our community.”

The money raised will help provide the Charlotte community with over 217,000 pounds of food.

The shirts were made by Homefield Apparel.