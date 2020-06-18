x
Skip Navigation

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

sports

Duke's Mayonnaise becomes new title sponsor for Charlotte bowl game

Charlotte's annual bowl and college football kickoff game has a new sponsor: Duke's Mayonnaise.
Credit: Charlotte Sports Foundation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Start spreading the news, Charlotte’s annual bowl game has a new name: The Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Greenville, South Carolina-based Duke’s Mayonnaise has signed a multi-year agreement with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to become title sponsor of the city’s yearly college bowl game, and its early-season game, both played at Bank of America Stadium in uptown.

This year’s September 26 contest between Wake Forest and Notre Dame in Charlotte will be dubbed: The Duke’s Mayo Classic.

RELATED: Clemson, Georgia to open 2021 college football season in Charlotte

RELATED: Thousands fill uptown Charlotte for Belk College Kickoff

The bowl game, normally held in late December, began in 2002, and has been sponsored by Belk, Meineke Car Care Center and Continental Tire. It was first named the Queen City Bowl.

Credit: Charlotte Sports Foundation

Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly starred in a video posted on Duke's social media accounts Thursday for the announcement.

This year’s game will feature teams from the SEC and Big Ten.

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes NASCAR Hall of Fame

RELATED: COVID-19 prompts NASCAR to move 2020 All-Star race out of Charlotte

RELATED: Will Grier helping West Charlotte athletes get scholarships

RELATED: Baseball is returning to Truist Field this Friday

RELATED: NFL team should sign Colin Kaepernick, Roger Goodell says