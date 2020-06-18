Duke's Mayonnaise becomes new title sponsor for Charlotte bowl game

Charlotte's annual bowl and college football kickoff game has a new sponsor: Duke's Mayonnaise.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Start spreading the news, Charlotte’s annual bowl game has a new name: The Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Greenville, South Carolina-based Duke’s Mayonnaise has signed a multi-year agreement with the Charlotte Sports Foundation to become title sponsor of the city’s yearly college bowl game, and its early-season game, both played at Bank of America Stadium in uptown.

This year’s September 26 contest between Wake Forest and Notre Dame in Charlotte will be dubbed: The Duke’s Mayo Classic.

The bowl game, normally held in late December, began in 2002, and has been sponsored by Belk, Meineke Car Care Center and Continental Tire. It was first named the Queen City Bowl.

Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly starred in a video posted on Duke's social media accounts Thursday for the announcement.