Because McCaffrey remains on IR he was not listed on the team’s inactive list. Mike Davis gets the start for McCaffrey.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was not removed from injured reserve, missing his sixth straight game against the Falcons on Thursday night due to a high ankle sprain.

Because McCaffrey remains on IR he was not listed on the team’s inactive list. Mike Davis gets the start for McCaffrey.

Davis totaled 149 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown in Carolina’s 23-16 win over the Falcons on Oct. 11.