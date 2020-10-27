Christian McCaffrey eligible to return vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has been designated to return from the Injured Reserve after missing 5 games.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the beginning of practice on Tuesday, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey donned a red, non-contact jersey, signifying that he would not participate in much of the team's on-field work.

By the end, he was in his regular jersey, practicing, and was designated to return from injured reserve.

The move means the Panthers now have 21 days to activate him and place him back on the roster.

McCaffrey suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2 of the season and has missed every game since, but could return to face the Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

"I'm hopeful," said head coach Matt Rhule. "He looks like he's moving around great."