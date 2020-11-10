x
AJ Allmendinger wins Xfinity race at rain-soaked Charlotte

Allmendinger’s victory in near darkness on a soaking-wet track ended a sloppy race marred by multiple slides through standing water.
AJ Allmendinger stands beside his trophy after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger splashed his way through a torrential rainstorm that turned Charlotte Motor Speedway into a slip-and-slide Saturday to win the Xfinity Series race on the hybrid road course-oval “Roval.”

He passed Chase Briscoe at the start of a two-lap overtime finish to win for the second time this season. 

Allmendinger’s victory in near darkness on a soaking-wet track ended a sloppy race marred by multiple slides through standing water.

It was an elimination race for the Xfinity Series playoffs and Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown, Michael Annett and Riley Herbst were knocked from title contention

