NASCAR to announce 2021 Hall of Fame class; Dale Earnhardt Jr. among nominees

15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among the nominees for NASCAR's 2021 Hall of Fame class.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame is set to announce its 2021 class during a special episode of NASCAR America on NBC Sports Network Tuesday.

Among the nominees are 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2007 Xfinity Series champion Carl Edwards and championship-winning crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine.

The 2021 Class will consist of two modern-era nominees and one pioneer nominee. There are 10 names on the modern-era ballot, while the pioneer ballot has five names. NASCAR will also announce the winner of its annual Landmark Award during Tuesday's event.

Modern Era nominees: Neil Bonnett, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine and Mike Stefanik.

Pioneer nominees: Jake Elder, Red Farmer, Banjo Matthews, Herschel McGriff and Ralph Moody.