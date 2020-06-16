x
NASCAR to announce 2021 Hall of Fame class; Dale Earnhardt Jr. among nominees

15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is among the nominees for NASCAR's 2021 Hall of Fame class.
Professional race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss his book "Racing to the Finish: My Story" at AOL Studios on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame is set to announce its 2021 class during a special episode of NASCAR America on NBC Sports Network Tuesday. 

Among the nominees are 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2007 Xfinity Series champion Carl Edwards and championship-winning crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine. 

The 2021 Class will consist of two modern-era nominees and one pioneer nominee. There are 10 names on the modern-era ballot, while the pioneer ballot has five names. NASCAR will also announce the winner of its annual Landmark Award during Tuesday's event. 

Modern Era nominees: Neil Bonnett, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine and Mike Stefanik. 

Pioneer nominees: Jake Elder, Red Farmer, Banjo Matthews, Herschel McGriff and Ralph Moody.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame class in 2020 included championship-winning drivers Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart, as well as car owner Joe Gibbs. Buddy Baker and crew chief Waddell Wilson were also inducted as part of the class.