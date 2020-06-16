NASCAR to announce 2021 Hall of Fame class; Dale Earnhardt Jr. among nominees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame is set to announce its 2021 class during a special episode of NASCAR America on NBC Sports Network Tuesday.
Among the nominees are 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2007 Xfinity Series champion Carl Edwards and championship-winning crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine.
The 2021 Class will consist of two modern-era nominees and one pioneer nominee. There are 10 names on the modern-era ballot, while the pioneer ballot has five names. NASCAR will also announce the winner of its annual Landmark Award during Tuesday's event.
Modern Era nominees: Neil Bonnett, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine and Mike Stefanik.
Pioneer nominees: Jake Elder, Red Farmer, Banjo Matthews, Herschel McGriff and Ralph Moody.
The NASCAR Hall of Fame class in 2020 included championship-winning drivers Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart, as well as car owner Joe Gibbs. Buddy Baker and crew chief Waddell Wilson were also inducted as part of the class.