New NASCAR Hall of Fame exhibit showcases Ford Mustang race car

The new display gives race fans an up-close look at how Ford designed its Next Gen Mustang for competition in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NASCAR Hall of Fame unveiled a brand-new exhibit Wednesday that gives race fans a firsthand look at how Ford developed its Mustang race car for competition in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The exhibit, which is part of the "Inside NASCAR" gallery at the Hall of Fame, showcases how Ford Motor Company brought the Mustang to life from early sketches to the final product seen in races. The Next Gen Mustang was developed at Ford's Dearborn Design Center and at the Ford Performance Technical Center in Concord.

"We are excited to open this new exhibit that explores the NASCAR Next Gen Cup Series car through the lens of the Ford Mustang and contributes to fulfilling part of the NASCAR Hall of Fame's mission to honor the sport's evolving history," Winston Kelly, executive director of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, said.

The new exhibit emphasizes how the Next Gen Mustang closely mirrors the production car you see in showrooms and on highways across the country. Ford won the first event of the Next Gen era, as Joey Logano won the Busch Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Logano's car is part of the new display.

Ford Mustang Next Gen exhibit at NASCAR Hall of Fame 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

NASCAR's Next Gen platform was a technical revolution in the sport, featuring rack-and-pinion steering, independent rear suspension and a sequential-shifting transaxle. The cars are also equipped to stay relevant with new technology, including the potential for hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

Highlights of the exhibit include a Nex Gen Mustang that was used during testing, as well as a clay model Ford engineers produced during the approval process. The exhibit also has a full Next Gen Ford powertrain setup, provided by Roush Yates Engines.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.