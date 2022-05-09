Concord city leaders to discuss incentives for NASCAR Productions to leave Charlotte

City leaders will discuss incentives to move NASCAR Productions out of its Uptown Charlotte location to Concord.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Concord city leaders are expected to discuss possible incentives to lure NASCAR Productions out of uptown Charlotte to Concord.

The City Council will meet Thursday evening to talk about the issue. NASCAR could potentially bring about 125 full-time jobs with an average pay of $77,000 to the Concord area.

According to a report from the Charlotte Business Journal, the new NASCAR Productions center would be built in a business park near NASCAR's research and development center off Derita Road. NASCAR Productions is currently located at 550 South Caldwell Street in Uptown.

Thursday's meeting starts at 6 p.m.

