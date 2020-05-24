Alex Bowman wins Stage 2 after rain delay: Coca-Cola 600 Live Updates

NASCAR was able to get the season's longest race back underway after about an hour-long red flag due to rain.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 9:52 p.m.

Alex Bowman dominates to win Stage 2 of the Coca-Cola 600. He has won both stages so far of the race. The rest of the top 10 in Stage 2: Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Jimmie Johnson.

9:15 p.m.

Bubba Wallace goes behind the wall with an apparent front hub failure that caused the brakes on his No. 43 Chevrolet to fail. His crew goes to work to repair the problem but he will be several laps down and out of contention to win.

8:25 p.m.

NASCAR resumes the Coca-Cola 600 after a red flag that was just over one hour in length due to a stray shower. Alex Bowman wins Stage 1 of the event after a crash involving Clint Bowyer on Lap 96.

7:15 p.m.

Mother Nature has put a brief halt on the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with pop-up showers forcing NASCAR to issue the red flag and stop the race after 50 laps.

Pole-sitter Kurt Busch leads, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano.

Darlington winner Denny Hamlin started the race multiple laps down after a piece of ballast appeared to fall out of his car. NASCAR made Hamlin come to pit road for repairs before he could join the race and he actually missed the green flag while his car was being repaired.

Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich believes once this storm passes, the racing should resume tonight. Most of the rain is north of the speedway, according to Panovich.

"If we can get through this little shower, we actually should be in decent shape here for a while," Panovich said.