NASCAR driver, analyst Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

A woman was killed in Missouri after former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer struck her in the roadway just hours after he commentated a race for Fox Sports.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation has revealed that former NASCAR driver and current analyst Clint Bowyer was involved in an accident where he struck and killed a woman in Missouri.

According to a crash report, Bowyer was traveling on US 54 approaching MO 242 in Lake Ozark, Missouri on June 5 around 8:58 p.m. when he hit a woman who was standing in the middle of the road.

Bowyer immediately stopped and called emergency medical services to the scene, according to the report. The Lake Ozark Police Department, Miller County Sheriff's Office, and Lake Ozark Fire Protection arrived on the scene.

Life-saving measures were attempted on the woman but were unsuccessful. The woman, identified as Mary Jane Simmons, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report states Simmons was believed to be under the influence of drugs. A "crystalline substance" believed to be methamphetamine was found near Simmons's belongings at the scene.

A Missouri funeral home posted Simmons's obituary, which stated she "was kind and big hearted and always willing to help others whenever she could." She is survived by one daughter.

At the scene, Bowyer provided a breath sample that determined he had a blood alcohol content level of .000.

Bowyer's involvement in the crash occurred only hours after he worked at the inaugural NASCAR race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois as a commentator for Fox Sports.

The following week, Bowyer was not present for NASCAR's race at Sonoma Raceway, which was also the last broadcast of the season for Fox Sports.

To inform fans about his absence from the event, Fox Sports stated that the former driver was "handling a personal matter."

Neither Bowyer nor Fox Sports have publically responded to the crash report. WCNC has reached out to both for a response.