Charlotte Hornets broadcaster John Focke suspended after tweet with N-word

Hornets radio announcer John Focke apologized Monday night for a tweet with the N-word about the Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz playoff game.
Credit: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets play-by-play announcer John Focke has been indefinitely suspended by the team after he reportedly sent a tweet with the N-word Monday. 

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Hornets said they will be conducting a further investigation into Focke's comments. Focke tweeted that his mistake came when he was commenting on the Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets playoff game

"Earlier today I made a horrific error while attempted to tweet about the Denver-Utah game," Focke wrote. "I don't know how I mistyped, I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it ever since. I'm truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended."

Focke joined the Hornets organization in 2019 after serving as the radio announcer of the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA, as well as the studio host of the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

