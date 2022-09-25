Charlotte Hornets sign free agent Dennis Smith, Jr. to one-year deal

Smith Jr., a native of Fayetteville, N.C. is a five-year NBA vet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have signed free agent guard Dennis Smith Jr., the team announced on Friday.

Smith Jr., a native of Fayetteville, N.C. is a five-year NBA vet, playing in 216 games and averaging 10.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft following a standout season at North Carolina State University.

Smith Jr. was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the All-ACC Second Team.

Prior to NC State, Smith Jr. won a state championship and was named Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina while competing for Trinity Christian School in Fayetteville.

Ahead of the 2022-2023 season, the Hornets unveiled the first look at its new Statement Edition court and jersey for the upcoming season.

The court will be used at Spectrum Center beginning this season for games in which the team wears the Statement Edition uniform.

While the team has had courts corresponding to Classic Edition and City Edition uniforms in previous seasons, this marks the first time the Hornets have had a court tied to the Statement Edition uniform.

