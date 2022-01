Siakam and Trent Jr. lead Raptors past Hornets, 125-113

LaMelo Ball scored 25 points and Miles Bridges had 22 for the Hornets, who had won three straight road games.

TORONTO, ON — Pascal Siakam had 24 points and matched his career-high with 12 assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-best 32 and the Toronto Raptors never trailed in a 125-113 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

OG Anunoby scored 24 points, Chris Boucher had 12, Malachi Flynn 11 and Dalano Banton 10 as the short-handed Raptors overcame the absences of starters Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes.

LaMelo Ball scored 25 points and Miles Bridges had 22 for the Hornets, who had won three straight road games.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.