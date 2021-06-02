Longtime Hornets beat writer Rick Bonnell dies

Bonnell was found unresponsive in his home by a friend Tuesday, the Observer reported.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rick Bonnell, the Charlotte Observer's longtime Hornets beat writer, who covered the team since its inaugural season in 1988, died Tuesday, the paper reported.

According to a report from Scott Fowler, Bonnell was found unresponsive in his home by a friend Tuesday evening. He was 63. Bonnell covered professional basketball in Charlotte for more than 33 years, including when the team returned as the Bobcats in the early 2000s.

Media members who have worked with Bonnell or covered the Hornets alongside him shared their condolences on social media. He was beloved and considered a friend by many.

In the sometimes long wait between practice ending and interviews, I would just ask Rick questions about old Hornets stuff. He had the most interesting back stories on EVERYTHING. It was like hearing the pages of a book about the team talk. He knew SO much. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) June 2, 2021

Bonnell was a walking encyclopedia of Charlotte basketball. He almost always knew the story behind the story, and shared his insights with colleagues, as well as fans during regular appearances on WFNZ and social media Q&A sessions.

Every Monday Night, Rick would text me 5-6 bullet points/topics for his weekly segment the following morning - even though he didn’t have to. Always checking in on the wife and baby. Always texting me updates/news during the show. One of the kindest people in the business. — Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyClub) June 2, 2021

Can’t believe this. Rick was one of the nicest people in Charlotte. https://t.co/Ot02JTUcwH — Bobby Rosinski (@BobbyRosinski) June 2, 2021

So sad reading this. Rick Bonnell was always nice when we crossed paths and was the person I looked to when I wanted to know something about the Hornets. RIP. https://t.co/PPXk9xKihi — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 2, 2021

A cause of death hasn't been determined at this time.