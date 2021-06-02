Longtime Hornets beat writer Rick Bonnell dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rick Bonnell, the Charlotte Observer's longtime Hornets beat writer, who covered the team since its inaugural season in 1988, died Tuesday, the paper reported.
According to a report from Scott Fowler, Bonnell was found unresponsive in his home by a friend Tuesday evening. He was 63. Bonnell covered professional basketball in Charlotte for more than 33 years, including when the team returned as the Bobcats in the early 2000s.
Media members who have worked with Bonnell or covered the Hornets alongside him shared their condolences on social media. He was beloved and considered a friend by many.
Bonnell was a walking encyclopedia of Charlotte basketball. He almost always knew the story behind the story, and shared his insights with colleagues, as well as fans during regular appearances on WFNZ and social media Q&A sessions.
A cause of death hasn't been determined at this time.
