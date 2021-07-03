NCHSAA state basketball championship updates

Multiple Charlotte-area schools competed for a title. Here's the latest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple Charlotte-area schools competed for a state championship on Saturday, below are the updated results.

Men's State Championship Results:

1A: Lincoln Charter fell short to Wilson Prep, 65-58. Sam Cogn was awarded Most Outstanding Player for Lincoln Charter.

3A: Weddington defeated Northwood 56-47 thanks in part to four players in double figures led by junior guard Chase Lowe who had 14 points. Weddington finished the season 18-0, they were 13-0 in the Southern Carolina 3A where they were undefeated for the first time in school history, capturing the school's first Western Regional Championship and first State Championship in men's basketball.

4A: Ardrey Kell would lead 65 to 61 with a minute remaining in overtime, but the team would miss four straight free throws, while Millbrook made four straight to tie the game. Then Millbrook's Silas Demray Jr. would have the game-winning strip and layup with four seconds remaining, defeating Ardrey Kell 65 to 61.

Women's State Championship Results:

2A: Shelby defeated Farmville Central 77-62. Ally Hollifield was awarded Most Outstanding Player, while Maraja Pass was selected as the Kay Yow 2A State Championship Game MVP.