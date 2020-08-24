Inspired by the team's voting initiative, this Carolina Panther registered to vote for the first time

Linebacker Shaq Thompson wants to inspire others to do the same

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the beginning of August, the Carolina Panthers launched a non-partisan voter initiative, to encourage voting ahead of the November elections.

Players like Shaq Thompson took part in a video, in which players said, "your vote counts, so sign up and show up."

Thompson backed up his words, saying he registered to vote ahead of Monday's Zoom session with Panthers reporters.

He said it will be his first time at the polls.

"Growing up I wasn't taught to vote," said Thompson. "I wasn't taught that my vote counts. Me hearing your vote does matter, it makes a difference."

Thompson said he's reaching out to friends back in his hometown of Sacramento, Calif., and encouraging them to register.

"Try to teach them," Thompson said, "and help them understand that your vote does matter."

Bank of America Stadium has been designated as an early voting site for any registered Mecklenburg County voters, beginning on Oct. 15.