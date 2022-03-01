Veteran announcer hired by Panthers to replace Mick Mixon

Veteran ESPN broadcaster Anish Shroff will join the Carolina Panthers Radio Network to replace the retiring Mick Mixon as the team's play-by-play voice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced they have hired veteran broadcaster Anish Shroff to be the team's new play-by-play announcer on the Panthers Radio Network.

Shroff, who has worked for ESPN since moving to Charlotte 10 years ago, will replace Mick Mixon, who retired after the 2021 season. Coincidentally, Shroff was at Bank of America Stadium for his most recent college football assignment, calling the Duke's Mayo Bowl between North Carolina and South Carolina in December.

"You have to be a fan at heart. I really believe that," Shroff told Panthers.com. "I think I represent a lot of people in this town. I moved here for an opportunity, and for a job, never knowing it would be home forever, and it's become home forever. And there's a lot of people here who are transplants. Half the people on my street are from Connecticut, Boston, Florida, New York. They're from everywhere. And these nomads, these vagabonds, have found a place they can call home and call community.

"I want the Panthers to be a unifying factor there."

A heartfelt thank you to the @Panthers. Incredibly humbled and honored to take the torch from the legend, Mick Mixon. Charlotte has been home for a decade and it is our forever home. Can't wait to get going and thank you all for such a warm welcome! #KeepPounding https://t.co/JNEPVfunRn — Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) March 1, 2022

Shroff will work alongside former Panthers players Jake Delhomme and Jordan Gross in 2022. He hopes the broadcasts will bring an element of fun that fans learned to associate with him during his career.

"Let's have some fun, laugh at ourselves, make it fun for others," he said.

Shroff joined ESPN in 2008 after graduating from Syracuse's Newhouse School. He lives in Charlotte with his wife and 4-year-old daughter Athena.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.