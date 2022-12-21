Brian Burns selected for 2023 NFL Pro Bowl, other Panthers named alternates

Burns will be a starter for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. Seven other Carolina Panthers players will be alternates.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second year in a row, Brian Burns will be on the NFC's Pro Bowl team.

The Carolina Panthers defensive end was named a starter for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl as he continues to develop into one of the league's best pass rushers.

Burns is fourth in the NFC, and 10th in the NFL, with 10.5 sacks this season. He's been a big part of the Panthers' defense that is currently helping the team contend for a division title in the season's waning weeks.

Last season, Burns earned his first Pro Bowl nod during a nine-sack season. Burns has 36 sacks in his four-year career, which is the most in Carolina history through a player's first four years since Julius Peppers had 42.5 from 2002-06. Peppers finished his career fourth on the all-time sack list.

Burns is the only Panthers player to be named a starter. In 2021, Burns was similarly the only Carolina player on the Pro Bowl roster. The Panthers have not had more than one player make the Pro Bowl since 2019 when Christian McCaffrey and Luke Kuechly made the team.

Punter Johnny Hekker, who led the league in Pro Bowl votes during the early voting process, was named a first alternate. Hekker is fourth in the NFL in net yards per punt (44.0) and third in the NFL in landing punts inside the 20 (30).

Special teams specialist Sam Franklin Jr. and long snapper JJ Jansen were named second alternates, cornerback Jaycee Horn was named a third alternate, center Bradley Bozeman and safety Jeremy Chinn were named fourth alternates, and linebacker Shaq Thompson was named a fifth alternate.