Panthers QB Bryce Young 'well aware' of super fan Steph Curry

Bryce Young met a huge crowd of Panthers fans in Uptown Friday. One fan he hasn't heard from yet? NBA legend and Charlotte native Steph Curry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rookie quarterback Bryce Young met a bunch of Carolina Panthers fans in Charlotte Friday, but there's one Carolina football fan he hasn't met: NBA superstar Steph Curry.

The four-time NBA champion and Charlotte native wears his Panthers fandom proudly, having banged the team's "Keep Pounding" drum at multiple games, including Super Bowl 50. Young hasn't yet heard from Curry but with good reason.

"Steph right now, he's got a lot on his plate, too," Young said. "Obviously he's focused and locked in on the playoff series he's trying to win.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors are currently in a tight series with the Sacramento Kings in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. Should Curry and the Warriors win game six to advance, they'll play the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers series.

"I'm well aware, I definitely have a tremendous amount of respect for him as a player and a person," Young said. "Someone I definitely look up to and definitely aware of him being a part of the fanbase, it's super cool."

The Panthers drafted Young with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night over Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. Anthony Richardson was also taken in the first round, going to the Colts with the fourth pick.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside Bank of America Stadium to greet Young as he arrived in Charlotte. Young said the fan support was surreal and thanked the fans for showing him love immediately.

"To be able to see the support this organization has for me, being new here and a new member of the team, to get that kind of support from Panthers nation speaks volumes," Young said.

