Panthers, Bengals look to stabilize after emotional losses

The Panthers are headed into week nine of the season 2-6 after falling to the Atlanta Falcons in overtime 37-34.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are looking to rebuild as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

Last week, interim coach Steve Wilks announced PJ Walker will remain the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback Sunday against the Bengals.

Walker had by far his most prolific game as a pro against the Falcons, throwing for 317 yards and a game-tying touchdown to DJ Moore in the final minute. The strong performance came on the heels of Walker's efficient showing against Tampa Bay, where he led the Panthers to a 21-3 victory.

Wilks said Walker settled down in the second half of Sunday's 37-34 overtime defeat and praised his ability to make plays. Baker Mayfield is expected to serve as Walker's backup. Wilks said he knows Mayfield wants to play but gave the former No. 1 overall pick credit for supporting Walker.

Wilks has made a commitment to the running game and D’Onta Foreman is the beneficiary of that. The journeyman running back has run for 118 yards in each of the last two games and had three touchdowns on the ground last week against the Falcons.

Foreman fits the identity Wilks has strived to create since the departure of Christian McCaffrey — a bruising, physical back who can wear down a defense.

“He creates problems as the game goes on,” Wilks said. “Having to tackle somebody like that, particularly when he can get to the second and third level, those DBs don’t want to make that contact and tackle big backs like that.”

Carolina is also expected to get running back Chuba Hubbard back this week from an ankle injury.

