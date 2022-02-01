Panthers announce executive changes

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is making major organizational changes, including a new team president.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced several key executive changes Tuesday, including the news that team president Tom Glick is stepping away from the organization.

Glick, who has been with the Panthers since 2018 and was instrumental in bringing Charlotte FC into existence, will pursue other opportunities, a press release said. Glick will be replaced by Kristi Coleman, who served as the Panthers' CFO since 2019. Coleman has been with the Panthers for eight years.

Nick Kelly, who served as Charlotte FC, will be promoted to CEO of Tepper Sports and Entertainment. Kelly has 15 years of experience in sports marketing, including a lengthy tenure with Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Joe LaBue was named president of Charlotte FC, succeeding Kelly. LaBue previously served as vice president of ticket sales.

In addition to these changes, Nicole Tepper will be the chief administrative officer of Tepper Sports and Entertainment. The company said she will "focus on growing a culture that values its people and partners, and further engrains the organization in the Carolinas community."

