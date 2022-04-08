Matt Rhule on the hot seat? Panthers coach has best odds to next fired NFL coach

The Panthers are just 10-23 in Rhule's first two seasons. He now has the best odds to be the first NFL coach fired in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 NFL regular season is here and many coaches know they must find some wins or they could be fired, including Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

In fact, Rhule has the best odds of becoming the next NFL coach who gets fired, according to oddsmaker Adam Thompson with Bookies.com. Thompson revealed his list of preseason NFL odds for which coach will get fired first during the 2022 season. Rhule is first, followed by former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Rhule was given +300 odds, which is an implied probability of 25%, according to Thompson. Rivera's odds of being fired by Washington are +500, which is an implied probability of just over 16%.

In May, it was reported that Panthers owner David Tepper was eyeing former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton as his replacement. Rhule told reporters that Tepper called him to discuss the report and said, "there was nothing to it."

For his part Tepper backed Rhule publicly in April, saying he knew the Panthers were in for a five-year rebuild when he hired Rhule.

"We're not where we want to be and I don't think it's going to take five years," Tepper said. "I don't want it to take five years, but those are the words he said to me."

Carolina has been nothing short of bad in Rhule's first two seasons, which were highlighted by the team's inability to find a quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater didn't pan out, then the team tried Sam Darnold and even brought back Cam Newton. Now, Rhule is hoping Baker Mayfield can turn things around and give the Panthers a much-needed shot in the arm.

The Panthers have won five games each of Rhule's first two years and pressure could be building for things to click for Carolina. Rhule's 10-23 record through two seasons is the worst two-year start in franchise history.

Frustrated Panthers fans chanted "Fire Rhule" at the team's final home game last season, which was a 32-6 loss to Tampa Bay. Rhule acknowledged the fans' emotions after that game.

"To me it just shows people care," Rhule said. "We're not winning. I have no problem with that. I think our fans have been great — they support us — and sometimes you need to be booed."

The Panthers open the regular season at home against the Browns on Sept. 11.

