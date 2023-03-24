Panthers sign WR DJ Chark

D.J. Chark, the veteran receiver who's shown flashes of brilliance with Jacksonville and Detroit, is the latest playmaker to call Carolina home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers added yet another weapon to their offensive lineup Friday, coming to terms with veteran wide receiver D.J. Chark.

The former second-round pick spent the 2022 season with the Detroit Lions, hauling in 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. Prior to that, Chark spent four seasons with the Jaguars, where he broke out in 2019 with over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Chark is the second free agent wide receiver to sign with Carolina, joining former Vikings star Adam Thielen and tight end Hayden Hurst. The Panthers also added running back Myles Sanders and veteran quarterback Andy Dalton through free agency.

It's been a busy month of March for Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer. Between free agency and the NFL scouting combine, Fitterer's been traveling across the country in recent weeks as the Carolina front office targets the quarterback of the future.

Fitterer traded wide receiver D.J. Moore and a slew of draft picks to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 Draft. This gives Carolina the "pick of the litter" when it comes to finding its next quarterback.

Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich have attended the pro days for Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Alabama's Bryce Young. They're also considering Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis. All four prospects are expected to visit Charlotte ahead of the draft, which is on April 27.

