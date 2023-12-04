Greg Olsen nominated for Sports Emmy for analyst work

Olsen became a full-time analyst for Fox in 2021 and quickly established himself as one of the best in the business.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Greg Olsen continues to collect accolades even after his time in the NFL ended.

The former NFL tight end earned a Sports Emmy nomination for his work during Fox broadcasts last season, the Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday. Olsen is nominated in the "outstanding personality/emerging on-air talent" category.

Olsen has worked full-time with Fox since 2021 when he was paired with play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt. The pair became Fox's top broadcast team in 2022 and were selected to call Super Bowl LVII in February.

Four other on-air personalities are nominated for the award. ESPN's Andraya Carter, Robert Griffin III, Eli Manning, and JJ Reddick are also up for the award, leaving Olsen as the only non-ESPN contender.

Before broadcasting Super Bowls, Olsen was fighting to play in one. Olsen played in the NFL from 2007 to 2020 and was one of the best tight ends in the league across his career.

Olsen was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft and spent four decent seasons with the team. His best seasons, however, came when he left Chicago and joined the Panthers in 2011.

The Panthers saw Olsen emerge as one of the NFL's best tight ends as he put together three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2014 to 2016, a first in NFL history for a tight end. Olsen was selected to the pro bowl in all three years and was chosen as a second-team all-pro player in 2015 and 2016.