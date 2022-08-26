Panthers' preseason finishing at home against the Bills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are back in town for their third and final preseason game before the 2022 season officially kicks off, and they're hoping to pounce on a win at Bank of America Stadium.
Friday night's game will see the Panthers take on the Buffalo Bills in their second game since Baker Mayfield was named starting quarterback for Carolina. It also comes days after rookie quarterback Matt Corral saw his season end. The former Ole Miss star was placed on the injury reserve list after suffering a foot injury during the Panthers' second preseason game when the team faced off against New England on the road.
The faceoff with the Patriots ended in a 20-10 loss for Carolina. That was a stark difference from the first preseason game for the Panthers when they eked out a 23-21 win against the Washington Commanders.
Friday's game will also be under the spotlight for another reason: Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza is facing accusations that he raped a 17-year-old girl during his time at San Diego State University, according to WCNC Charlotte content partner station KFMB-TV.
Araiza and two other football student-athletes at SDSU are accused of raping the girl, who is now 18 years old, during an off-campus party. One of the other two players named in the girl's civil complaint remains with the SDSU team, while the other one is no longer with the Aztecs. KFMB also confirmed the San Diego County District Attorney is still reviewing the case for possible criminal charges.