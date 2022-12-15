Sam Darnold has 'no plans' to shave his beard, but he isn't superstitious

Call it luck, coincidence or meaningless. Sam Darnold's new beard is winning over teammates and has the QB feeling relaxed for the home stretch.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the most wonderful time of the year and Sam Darnold's comin' to town. And despite having a striking resemblance to Kris Kringle in a beloved children's Christmas special, his new beard is more than just a holiday coincidence.

Darnold and the Panthers will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. The team enters the game a 2.5-point favorite over the Steelers. It's the first time Carolina's been favored to win since Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Panthers writer Darin Gantt made the astute observation, and frankly, you can't unsee it. With four weeks to go in the regular season, Carolina football fans are hoping Darnold can bring a division title and playoff appearance down their chimneys.

Greatest beard of December: Sam Darnold or Kris Kringle? pic.twitter.com/7IyJ4xkr6A — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) December 14, 2022

During Wednesday's media availability, Darnold discussed the beard that got Twitter talking during last week's win over the Seahawks. First, it's not going anywhere anytime soon.

"This is a day-to-day process," Darnold joked. "We'll keep it that way. No plans moving forward, but like I said, you know, we'll see."

Whether it's coincidence or a little Christmas magic, Darnold's beard is winning over teammates and getting a little goodwill from Panthers fans. With his defense playing among the NFL's best and a strong running game, Darnold's lucky beard just might be the secret ingredient to the Panthers' first playoff appearance since 2017.

