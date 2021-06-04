Greg Olsen's son TJ needed a new heart. A donor match has just been found

The former Panthers tight end says this is a major step forward in an already emotional journey for his family.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly two weeks after a former Carolina Panther announced his son may need a new heart, Greg Olsen says his son TJ has been matched to get just that.

In two tweets shared early Friday morning, former Panthers tight end Olsen said a donor match was found for TJ to get a heart transplant. Olsen admitted there were mixed emotions as he and his wife walked his son in for surgery, and asked for prayers for their son and his team of doctors and nurses.

Day 8- Today is a day of mixed emotions. A day we have prayed for has arrived. We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant. Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 4, 2021

lives.



We ask for everyone’s prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses. TJ has a long road ahead of him but today is a huge step forward.



From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the outpouring of support through this entire journey.



The Olsen Family — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 4, 2021