Former Panthers QB signs with division rival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Carolina Panthers quarterback is returning to the NFC South, according to multiple reports.

Taylor Heinicke, who played for the Panthers during the 2018 season, has signed with the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Heinicke appeared in six games in 2018. He made his first career start against the Falcons in Week 16. He suffered an elbow injury in that game and never played again for Carolina.

Heinicke reunited with head coach Ron Rivera as a member of the Washington Commanders in 2020. Coincidentally, his first start for Washington came against the Panthers. Carolina won that game 20-13. He later started for Washington in the playoffs against Tampa Bay.

After starting the majority of games in 2021, Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz last season. He returned to the starting lineup following Wentz's finger injury in Week 6. He has a 12-12-1 career record as a starter.

