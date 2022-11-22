Charlotte Checkers announce Black Friday ticket deals

The Checkers will offer an additional 50% discount on Family 4-Pack tickets at select games, as well as $1 beers and $1 tickets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers will offer several deep discounts and special offers to hockey fans in the Queen City for Black Friday.

As part of the promotion, the Checkers will offer an additional 50% discount on popular Family 4-pack tickets for three games: Friday, Nov. 25, Thursday, Dec. 22, and Saturday, Jan. 14. This offer reduces tickets to just $8.04 when purchasing at least four.

Checkers fans who attend Friday's home game against Utica can get a special ticket and pint glass with the team's new alternate logo for $35. Also, fans who bring a book to donate to Pinewood Elementary will receive a free ticket to the Dec. 2 home game against Lehigh Valley.

The team's annual Holiday Pack ticket package is once again available to Checkers fans. The package includes two tickets to four select home games for $109. Fans who purchase a Charlotte Checkers holiday ticket package before Dec. 17 will receive tickets to a fifth game for free.

Interested fans can click here to learn more or call the Checkers ticket office at 704-342-4423.

