Canoeist Zachary Lokken competing Sunday in Men's slalom C-1

TOKYO, Japan — Zachary Lokken is set to make his debut at the Olympics on Sunday when he competes in the Men's slalom C-1 around 12 a.m. ET.
Lokken who is originally from Durango, Colorado attended Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. Over the course of many years, Lokken has participated in many U.S. National and World championships.
Lokken will compete in the American Canoe.
You can catch Zachary competing in Tokyo, right here on WCNC Charlotte. Here's how and when you can watch all of the events.