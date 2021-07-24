Canoeist Zachary Lokken competing Sunday in Men's slalom C-1

Sunday's competition will mark Lokken's first appearance in the Olympics. The 27-year-old attended Central Piedmont Community College here in the Queen City.

TOKYO, Japan — Zachary Lokken is set to make his debut at the Olympics on Sunday when he competes in the Men's slalom C-1 around 12 a.m. ET.

Lokken who is originally from Durango, Colorado attended Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. Over the course of many years, Lokken has participated in many U.S. National and World championships.

Lokken will compete in the American Canoe.