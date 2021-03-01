GAME DAY | Panthers close season vs. Saints this afternoon

Carolina looks to end the season on a two-game winning streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers season will end Sunday afternoon in Uptown, but they hope to end it on a winning note.

Carolina hosts one of its biggest rivals, the New Orleans Saints, at 4:25 p.m.

The Panthers (5-10) lost a close game when the team's first met earlier in the season, 27-24. Eight of Carolina's ten losses this season are by just one possession.

The Panthers will not have the services of star running back Christian McCaffrey, who will finish 2020 having played just three games due to various injuries.

Fellow running back Mike Davis and defensive end Brian Burns are also doubtful to play due to injuries.

The Saints (11-4) are without most of the running backs that are normally on their active roster. Star back Alvin Kamara tested positive for COVID-19, and teammates like Latavius Murry and others are out due to contact tracing.

New Orleans is in the playoffs, but can clinch the top seed in the NFC and the conference's only first-round bye with a win over Carolina, a Seattle win over San Francisco and a Green Bay loss to Chicago.