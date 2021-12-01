Panthers focus GM search

Carolina conducting second-round of interviews with some candidates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers search for a new GM is coming in to focus.

According to multiple reports, the team is conducting a second-round of interviews with several candidates, including one in-person.

After interviewing 15 candidates via Zoom, the Panthers announced Monday night they were close to making a hire.

On Tuesday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport tweeted that Carolina would interview Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort and 49ers VP of Player Personnel Adam Peters a second time each.

According to the Panthers website, Peters began his career with the Patriots from 2003-08, then spent eight years with Denver, helping the Broncos build a Super Bowl winner, before heading to the 49ers.

Ossenfort just finished his first season with the Titans after spending 15 seasons in the Patriots organiztation, where he spent his last six years as the director of college scouting.

The #Panthers are interviewing #Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort and #49ers VP of Player Personnel Adam Peters a second time for their GM opening, source said. They could add additional candidates for similar, second round interviews as their search ramps up. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2021

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that Carolina would conduct an in-person interview with Seattle Seahawks VP of Football Operations Scott Fitterer on Wednesday.

Carolina is scheduled to interview Seattle vice president of football operations Scott Fitterer in person on Wednesday for its GM job, per source. 49ers’ VP Adam Peters also still in contention for the job as well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2021

According to panthers.com, Fitterer has been with Seattle since 2001, and is the co-assistant GM under John Schneider, who just signed an extension with the team through the 2027 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks have made the playoffs in nine of 11 seasons since Schneider arrived in 2010, along with head coach Pete Carroll.

Fitterer spent time with the Giants before landing in Seattle and eventually taking over the college scouting department. He has been the team's co-director of player personnel for the last six seasons, according to the Panthers website.