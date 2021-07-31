Panthers get "Back Together" with fans at Training Camp

Carolina holds special night practice for spectators

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — For the first time in two years, Panthers fans have been able to watch their team train up close this week.

Carolina is back at training camp in Spartanburg after one year training at home because of COVID-19.

Considering fans were not allowed to ask for autographs or pictures, Saturday night's "Back Together" practice at Gibbs Stadium drew a decent crowd.

"It felt good to be out here in front of the fans," WR Robby Anderson said. "I didn't get to do this stuff last year."

"It is awesome," fan Joseph Hopkins said. "I bleed blue and black. I love it."

As for the practice, it apparently got a bit sloppy.

Head Coach Matt Rhule pulled his team together towards the end of practice to relay a message.

"Some of our guys were amped up," he said. "I just brought them in and said don't do different things because there's people here. Do what we do on the practice field."

