Panthers receive WR Shenault from Jaguars in exchange for draft pick

The third-year wide receiver will add depth to the Panthers roster.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A trade between the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars swaps wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. for a 2023 draft pick.

On Monday, the Panthers announced they had acquired Shenault, a third-year player who was one of the Jaguars top receivers in their abysmal 2021 season. The draft pick that the Jaguars will receive from the Panthers is not known at this time.

Shenault had 63 receptions for 619 yards in 2021 for Jacksonville. While Shenault did not catch a touchdown last year, he was 2nd on the team for receptions and yards. Shenault led the team with 58 receptions and five touchdowns in his rookie year of 2020, though.

The player can add strength to the Panthers receiving corps that's spearheaded by DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson.

Ben McAdoo, the Panthers offensive coordinator, previously worked with Shenault when he was Jacksonville's quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Shenault was likely ousted from the Jaguars as the team looks to see what they can get from Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Tim Jones, who were all brought in over the offseason.

Carolina's regular season opens on Sept. 11 against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium. The team is looking to improve in its third year under head coach Matt Rhule. The Panthers have finished the last three seasons with five wins and have not made the postseason since 2017.

