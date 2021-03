CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have restructured the contracts of running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson, freeing up an additional $11 million in salary-cap space.

Rhule says this happened in the last two days. Big news to help Carolina. "It'll be good for us, we're grateful for that." #Panthers #NFL https://t.co/e0pFT2hNkJ

The moves leave the Panthers about $30 million under the cap, but the team has $17 million of that pegged to sign draft picks and to have on hand for the start of the season in case additional moves need to be made.