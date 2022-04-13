Pfeiffer's fantastic and rare baseball feat

Pfeiffer won that game, 17-2 in seven innings (run rule) and swept the series against Averett over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

MISENHEIMER, N.C. — The Pfeiffer baseball team did something so rare on Sunday, they say there's no documentation of it ever happening before at the NCAA level.

In order, the team hit for a solo home run, a two-run home run, a three-run home run, and a grand slam -- all in one inning.

Here's how it happened.

In the fourth inning of the first game of a doubleheader, Jackson Leck hit a solo home run to put the Falcons up 4-2 over Averett.

Two batters later, Landon Evans hit a two-run home run.

First baseman Austin Morton followed with a three-run homer.

And to cap off the "home run cycle," Morton came up again in the same inning and belted a grand slam to make it 16-2.

Falcons make NCAA baseball history while completing a home run cycle in ONE inning! #d3baseball #defendthejoe pic.twitter.com/jrQdULAfDE — Pfeiffer Baseball (@Pfeiffer_BSB) April 11, 2022

The team says that "according to available NCAA records, that has never been documented in NCAA collegiate baseball at any level."

Pfeiffer won that game, 17-2 in seven innings (run rule) and swept the series against Averett over the weekend.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.