Charlotte Knights open 2022 home schedule vs Memphis Tuesday

The Knights will make their 2022 debut at Truist Field against the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday, April 12.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Knights baseball is making its triumphant return to the friendly confines of Truist Field in Uptown Tuesday, as the Knights play host to the Memphis Redbirds on April 12.

Charlotte Knights vs Memphis Redbirds

First pitch : 6:35 p.m.

: 6:35 p.m. Location : Truist Field

: Truist Field Gates open : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Game highlights: Fireworks

The Knights split their season-opening six-game series with the Norfolk Tides. Charlotte got the best of Norfolk in Sunday's finale thanks to Carlos Pérez's go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning.

Pérez leads the team in hits through six games, including two home runs and seven RBIs. The 25-year-old is on a five-game hitting streak heading into the first home series of 2022. The Venezuelan was a standout for the White Sox's Double-A affiliate Birmingham last season before his promotion to Charlotte.

Good morning, Charlotte. It's Opening Day! — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) April 12, 2022

What's new in 2022?

Charlotte Knights Bag Policy

The Knights have a new bag policy for the 2022 season. All bags must be limited to 14" x 14" x 6". Stadium security personnel will visually inspect all bags and use a "stick" to search as necessary.

There are two exceptions to the oversized bag policy: Diaper bags and medical bags. Those bags are also subject to visual inspection. No outside food or beverage will be permitted inside the stadium.

How to buy tickets

Charlotte Knights tickets are available for purchase online and through the team's box office at Truist Field. Tickets for Tuesday's Opening Night game vs Memphis are limited. Click here for a Truist Field seating map and to check ticket availability.

The Knights are offering full-season packages, as well as 18-game plans, group tickets and private experiences.

Fans can contact the Charlotte Knights ticket office via phone at 704-274-8282.

Upcoming Knights Promotions

Wednesday, April 12 : Wine Wednesday

: Wine Wednesday Thursday, April 13 : Thirsty Thursday ($1 sodas, $3 domestic beers)

: Thirsty Thursday ($1 sodas, $3 domestic beers) Friday, April 15 : Negro League Night

: Negro League Night Sunday, April 17: Kids Run the Bases

