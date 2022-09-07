QB Mayfield has another revenge game, this time vs. Browns

Cleveland visits former No. 1 pick, Panthers on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Baker Mayfield finds himself in a familiar position - entering a game seeking revenge.

How he handles it is anyone’s guess.

But at least one teammate said he expects the Carolina Panthers flamboyant quarterback will be “jacked up” on Sunday when he faces his former team, the Cleveland Browns, who traded him after replacing him with Deshaun Watson.

Carolina wide receiver Rashard Higgins said he wants to see Mayfield "talking his talk and walking his walk.”

#Panthers QB Baker Mayfield on the tee shirts: “I wish I could say I came up with tee shirts. But I have a good team behind me…” that put some Cleveland based subliminal messages in there. Says it’s all for fun. pic.twitter.com/zgSk2RBUA1 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 7, 2022

He said Mayfield plays his best football when he's fired up.

Mayfield has avoided giving the media a big, controversial comment or soundbite during the preseason.

He did admit this game will mean something, and it will be good to see some familiar faces across the field.

"Anytime you're playing guys you know, it makes it more interesting, more fun," Mayfield said. " You get to smack talk with your buddies that you've been with for a little bit. You know how to poke and prod and get the best out of them."

The Browns made Mayfield the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft, and he played in Cleveland for four up-and-down seasons before they shuttled himto Charlotte.

"I'm grateful for the time I had in Cleveland," Mayfield said. "Football town. It ended abruptly and unexpectedly. But we're here now. Everything happens for a reason. I'm happy to be a Panther."