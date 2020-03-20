CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The postseason cancellations are affecting all divisions. Including some prominent programs Division 2 Queens University in Charlotte.

"It's been bizarre," said Royals men's basketball coach Bart Lundy.

"We have hashtag unfinished business to do," added swimming coach Jeff Dugdale.

Lundy and Dugdale are used to deep postseason run this time of year.

Lundy's basketball Royals were days away from the Division 2 dance -- and had gone to two-consecutive elite 8's -- a huge deal in D-2.

Queens made the decision before the NCAA. Lundy and administrators told his team at practice.

"You saw the emotions bubbling up," he said. "And a lot of tears. Similar to what you would see at the end of their last game."

Meanwhile, Dugdale's team was already at a competition in Ohio -- aiming for its 6th-straight men's and women's national championship.

"There was a lot of emotion," he said. "A lot of what ifs."

Dugdale said he's tried his best to not play that game.

"The rearview mirror is much smaller than the windshield," he said. "Let's look forward. I was very proud of how they reacted."

The tough part for both coaches was saying goodbye to their seniors...who accomplished so much but had much more to do.

"What those guys meant to our program," he said, "and how far they put us ahead, we'll never be able to repay them."

Going forward, Dugdale has a message for his team as athletes -- and as humans.

"We've been charged with using the times that we have to really make a difference and move our program so that we can start where we left off next year," he said.

Spring sports are also canceled for Queens. That includes the women's lacrosse team who at one point was ranked No. 1 in the nation.

