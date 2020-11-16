Reports: Bridgewater injury does not appear serious

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to multiple reports, Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's knee injury does not appear serious.
Bridgewater left Sunday's 46-23 loss to Tampa Bay limping after taking a sack in the fourth quarter.
The team's medical staff attended to Bridgewater in the injury tent on the sidelines before bringing him in to the locker room before the game ended.
Bridgewater did not speak with the media after the game, and head coach Matt Rhule at that point had no update and had not yet seen his quarterback.
"I don't know anything about Teddy yet," he said. "I don't have a feel one way or the other."
But ESPN's Chris Mortensen and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday evening that Bridgewater's injury did not appear serious, but that he was undergoing an MRI to get complete results.
Carolina (3-7) lost its fifth-straight game and will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 22.