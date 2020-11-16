Reports: Bridgewater injury does not appear serious

Carolina Panthers QB left Sunday's loss with a knee injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to multiple reports, Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's knee injury does not appear serious.

Bridgewater left Sunday's 46-23 loss to Tampa Bay limping after taking a sack in the fourth quarter.

The team's medical staff attended to Bridgewater in the injury tent on the sidelines before bringing him in to the locker room before the game ended.

Bridgewater did not speak with the media after the game, and head coach Matt Rhule at that point had no update and had not yet seen his quarterback.

"I don't know anything about Teddy yet," he said. "I don't have a feel one way or the other."

But ESPN's Chris Mortensen and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday evening that Bridgewater's injury did not appear serious, but that he was undergoing an MRI to get complete results.

Source: @Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater is undergoing an MRI now to determine extent of right knee injury, which did not appear serious but forced from game.

Some comfort that it is opposite of the left knee that had major reconstruction and almost ended career w @Vikings . — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 15, 2020

While #Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater undergoes an MRI, the initial word on his knee is that it’s not serious. Source said he hasn’t even been ruled out for next week. The MRI will tell the full story, but early prognosis is not a dire one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2020