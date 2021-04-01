Rhule on Bridgewater's future: Wait and see

Panthers HC non-commital on veteran QB starting for Carolina in 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the Carolina Panthers inked Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal last offseason, they probably did not have in mind being asked about his future after just one season.

But Bridgewater's job security heading into 2021 is in doubt, after an underwhelming debut campaign with Carolina.

"The last month of the season offensively I don’t know if we’ve played real well," said Matt Rhule, "and I don’t think Teddy played his best football."

Bridgewater led the team to a 3-2 start, and through the first seven weeks of the season had a passer rating of 99, and a 72% completion rate.

But after that, his numbers began a steady decline.

Matt Rhule on Teddy Bridgewater starting for the #Panthers in 2021: "I think we're going to have to wait and see."



Bridgewater finished with a rating of 92.1, which ranks as one of the worst in the league among regular starters.

His 15 touchdown passes were among the lowest of any league QB who played a full season.

Bridgewater threw 11 interceptions tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

After a 5-11 season, and the 8th pick in the draft, many speculate the Panthers could take a quarterback, and perhaps even trade up for one.