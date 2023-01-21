Celebration of life announced for Anton Walkes

Charlotte FC asks fans who wish to attend to wear black team gear and Newly Minted kits.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC will hold a celebration of life for Anton Walkes as the team, family, and friends continue to mourn his death following a boat crash in Florida.

The club will hold the memorial event on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 3 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown. Fans who attend are asked to wear black Charlotte FC gear or the Newly Minted kits.

Attendees will need to enter through the Lowe's East Gate, which will open at 2 p.m. Match day stadium protocols will also be in effect, including the clear bag policy. Fans will be responsible for their own parking arrangements, and no food or beverages will be sold.

Walkes was a passenger on a personal watercraft in south Florida's Biscayne Bay that struck a cabin boat on Wednesday, Jan. 18. He was taken to shore unconscious and received CPR, but died from his injuries at a hospital.

The English native and center back first turned pro in 2016 after developing in Tottenham Hotspur's academy and spent three seasons with Atlanta United. Walkes was selected by Charlotte FC in the 2021 Major League Soccer Expansion Draft in the team's debut campaign.